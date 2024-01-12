Infosys to acquire InSemi to boost semiconductor R&D

Infosys has clients in more than 56 countries and is a flag-waver for the cause of digital transformation. Now that cloud and AI are making to the centre of this space, it is planning to reinforce its engineering R&D capabilities and chip-to-cloud strategy.

Hence this move for InSemi. The latter company provides end-to-end semiconductor design services including RTL & ASIC Design, physical design, STA, cverification, DFT, circuit design and layout, FPGA, foundation IP design, PSV, and emulation. It claims to have successfully delivered multiple ASIC design tape-outs in advanced technology nodes up to 5nm.

Dinesh R, EVP & Co-Delivery Head at Infosys, said, “With the advent of AI, smart devices, 5G and electric vehicles, the demand for next-generation semiconductor design services integrated with our embedded systems creates a unique differentiator. InSemi is a strategic investment as we usher a next wave of growth and a leadership position in engineering R&D.”

The acquisition is expected to conclude in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

