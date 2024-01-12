Vexos expands manufacturing with new facility in Mexico

The newly unveiled 40,000-square-foot facility in Juarez is designed to support the increasing customer demand for the company's services. The addition of this greenfield site follows the September 2023 acquisition of ControlTek in Vancouver, Washington, and further strengthens the company’s foothold in North America.

In addition to the previously established manufacturing locations in Markham, Ontario, Canada; LaGrange, Ohio, USA; Vancouver, Washington, USA, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Dongguan, China – the Juarez facility adds to the company's global footprint.

Scheduled for a Q1, 2024 launch, the new Juarez facility will mirror the equipment and capabilities of the the company's Markham location. Vexos Juarez is also expected to attain ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certifications, aligning with the company's quality commitment. Operations at the Juarez facility will be overseen by the team from Vexos Markham in Canada