The Finnish PCB manufacturer says that material consumption was increased by a temporary production process disruption during the fourth quarter, however, the company expects material usage to normalise during the first quarter.

The production disruption also affected production volumes and net sales at the end of the year. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, the 2023 net sales are expected to amount to approximately EUR 32.3 million and the 2023 operating result to approximately EUR 1.7–1.9 million negative.



In its previous outlook for 2023, Aspocomp estimated that its net sales for 2023 would be clearly below the 2022 level and its operating result for 2023 would remain negative. In 2022, net sales amounted to EUR 39.1 million and the operating result to EUR 4.5 million.