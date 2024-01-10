USI has upgraded its lights-off factory to a new scale

According to the company, the upgrade – which was completed at the end of last year – signifies a significant leap in enhancing supply chain efficiency and driving technological advancements in manufacturing.

More specifically, USI has upgraded its lights-off factory scale and increased the number of robotic arms by 2.5 times, integrating technologies such as I4.0 artificial intelligence, the War Room, AGV (Automated Guided Vehicles), AMHS (Automated Material Handling Systems), smart warehousing, auto dispatching, remote control, and data collection.

"Throughout integrating these advanced technologies, we faced and successfully overcame various challenges, including AI-based contamination detection, remote control solutions, and machine self-troubleshooting. Our ability to triumph over these challenges underscores our commitment to expanding the boundaries of smart manufacturing, ensuring seamless, high-quality production," says KJ Lee, Director of the Smart Manufacturing Center at USI, in a press release.

USI says that it remains committed to expanding its lights-off factory – focusing on flexibility and swift responsiveness to customer demands. Multiple lights-off factories are currently in the planning stages, with the company aiming to provide 100% smart manufacturing services across all Asia-Pacific region factories by 2028.