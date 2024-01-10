Hanza invests in new factory in Sweden

Hanza discloses that the company has decided to build a new factory section of 8,800 square meters in Töcksfors, Sweden. The new facility is a new – as well as an extension – of the company's existing production facility in Töcksfors and will provide new areas for assembly in particular. The reason behind the expansion is said to be a continued long-term good demand.

“This investment supports our concept of complete, regional manufacturing and creates a very strong offering in the manufacturing cluster Sweden,” says Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza, in a press release.

“We have a continuous increase in demand from many of our successful customer partnerships, such as the return management company Tomra, the heat pump company Thermia and Väderstad, which is one of the world's leading companies in tillage and seeding,” adds Morgan Sahlin, cluster manager in Sweden. “This is a significant investment for HANZA Sweden that makes it possible to follow our customers' needs.”

Hanza expects to get its hand on the new factory by the turn of the year 2024/2025. In addition to the investment of SEK 75 million, the project includes specific investments in the machine park to support the increased assembly capacity.

The company has recently increased its capacity for circuit board manufacturing in Sweden through the acquisition of Orbit One with a factory in Ronneby.