Yamaha Robotics names Ai Nagakubo Branch Manager
Yamaha Robotics has appointed Ms Ai Nagakubo as Branch Manager at the company’s European headquarters in Neuss, near Duesseldorf, Germany from 1st January 2024.
Ms. Nagakubo joined Yamaha Robotics at the organisation’s founding in 2011. She takes over as Branch Manager, moving from her previous position as Corporate Department Manager handling finance, human resources, logistics operations, and working closely with Yamaha Corporation in Japan.
As Branch Manager, Ms. Nagakubo will oversee both sections of Yamaha Robotics – Surface Mount Technology and Factory Automation – to ensure continued business development focusing on sales growth, and collaboration with distributors and technical partners. Both sections are introducing new innovations at a rapid pace, including new smart-factory software to assist advanced surface-mount electronics assembly, AI-powered optical inspection, and new component-mounting and printing platforms.
“It is a privilege to have been a part of this talented team, contributing to the high-tech business community in Europe. I am excited at the opportunity to build on the solid foundation we have created and to work closely with everyone as we move forward to reach even greater achievements in the future,” Ms. Nagakubo says in a press release.