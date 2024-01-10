Yamaha Robotics names Ai Nagakubo Branch Manager

Ms. Nagakubo joined Yamaha Robotics at the organisation’s founding in 2011. She takes over as Branch Manager, moving from her previous position as Corporate Department Manager handling finance, human resources, logistics operations, and working closely with Yamaha Corporation in Japan.

As Branch Manager, Ms. Nagakubo will oversee both sections of Yamaha Robotics – Surface Mount Technology and Factory Automation – to ensure continued business development focusing on sales growth, and collaboration with distributors and technical partners. Both sections are introducing new innovations at a rapid pace, including new smart-factory software to assist advanced surface-mount electronics assembly, AI-powered optical inspection, and new component-mounting and printing platforms.