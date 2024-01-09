ESD industry posts record $4.7B in revenue in Q3 2023

The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 13.8%.

"Electronic design automation (EDA) reported record revenue growth in Q3 23," says Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report, in a press release. "This was the highest overall growth since Q4 1998. The Computer-Aided Engineering, IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, and Semiconductor Intellectual Property categories reported double-digit growth. Further, all geographic regions reported substantial growth."

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 59,737 people globally in Q3 2023, a 10.6% jump over the Q3 2022 headcount of 53,034 and up 1% compared to Q2 2023.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by Product and Application Category – Year-Over-Year Change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased 22.4% to USD 1,657.5 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 16.7%.

IC Physical Design and Verification revenue surged 45.3% to USD 904.5 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 29%.

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue rose 23.6% to USD 426.1 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 14%.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 22.1% to USD 1,575.9 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 5.3%.

Services revenue slipped 3.9% to USD 138.3 million. The four-quarter Services moving average rose 6%.

Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured USD 1,984.1 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2023, a 22.8% jump. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 11.2%.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured USD 551.1 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2023, a 21.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 13.4%.

Japan's procurement of electronic system design products and services increased 30.5% to USD 309.3 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan increased 9.4%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured USD 1,858 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2023, a 28.1% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 17.8%.