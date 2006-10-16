Electronics Production | October 16, 2006
GSPK Design awarded by iDEA
Knaresborough firm, GSPK Design Ltd, is celebrating after winning a Highly Commended Innovative Small Company Award at the iDEA 2006 Innovation and Design Excellence Awards which took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane, London.
The company's innovative approach to electronic design, manufacture and new product development is what has differentiated it from the industry's best and this latest award provides the company with the national recognition they deserve.
Since GSPK Design was established in 2000, the company has created a winning formula; offering a professional and flexible service combined with the expertise needed to operate within a variety of industries.
The iDEA 2006 awards, introduced jointly by Eureka, New Electronics and Cranfield School of Management recognised and celebrated the crucial role played by engineering and electronic product design teams in the development of new products and technologies. The accolade comes as a result of a strategic company realignment, a lot of hard work and an innovative approach to problem solving.
One recent new product development of main focus during the awards audit was the Diesel LPG multi-fuel system they have developed and designed to assist HGV owners and operators to save money on high fuel costs. As a result of this innovation, a new spin-out company has been set up, GSPK Muliti-fuel Technology, and is now in full operation with five dedicated distributors set up across the UK.
Managing Director of GSPK Design Ltd, Paul Marsh said – “We are delighted at having been awarded such a distinctive accolade. This commendation is as a result of a great deal of hard work from the entire team. The company has gone from strength to strength since it was established in 2000, and being named amongst the industry's leading companies is a great honour in itself."
