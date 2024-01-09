EU Commission approves German State aid for Northvolt

Germany notified to the Commission, under the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, a EUR 902 million measure to support the Swedish battery manufacturer in the construction of a production plant for advanced and high-efficiency electric vehicle batteries in the city of Heide.

Once completed the plant is set to have an annual capacity of 60 GWh, which could mean up to 800,000 to 1 million electric vehicles per year, depending on the size of the battery. The current plan is that the plant will start producing in 2026 and reach full production capacity in 2029.

Under the measure, the aid will take the form of a EUR 700 million direct grant and a EUR 202 million guarantee. Without the aid, Northvolt would establish the plant in the United States, where support was offered in particular under the Inflation Reduction Act.