Aspocomp shuffles up management

Chief Operating Officer, and Deputy CEO Antti Ojala has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer as of January 8, 2024. Mr. Ojala will also continue as Deputy CEO.

Pekka Holopainen has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, and member of the Aspocomp Management Team as of the same date. Mr. Holopainen has been working at Aspocomp since 2014, and most recently as Supply Chain Manager.

Ari Beilinson is leaving his position as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, and a member of the Management Team.

”I would like to thank Ari Beilinson warmly for his contribution as Aspocomp’s VP, Sales and Marketing, and wish him all the best for the future.” says CEO Mikko Montonen in a press release.

Following these changes the management of the Finnish PCB manufacturer consists of President and CEO Mikko Montonen; CCO Deputy CEO Mr. Antti Ojala; COO Pekka Holopainen; CFO Jouni Kinnunen and CTO Mitri Mattila.