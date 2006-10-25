Lars Wallin, IPC columns | October 25, 2006
IPC to stress the importance of exhibitions
Conferences and Exhibitions: Important Tools for Industry and IPC in Europe.
Technical exhibitions in the 1960s and 1970s were often considered the "event of the year" for many in our industry. Many companies would send busloads of their employees to the exhibition show floor and recommended everyone look for new trends, new developments and have a chat with current and prospective contacts.
With the entry of the "sophisticated" computer and its ability to communicate with others all over the world, exhibitions had met a new and technical competitor. With this piece of machinery it was suddenly possible to feed present and potential customers with all the information they needed to buy materials and equipment. Then came the dawn of the World Wide Web era and the production of banners, sophisticated homepages and high-tech e-mails. With this came the debate: "Do we really need exhibitions in the future?" The number of attendees at electronic exhibitions had been declining for many years, specifically during the years 1999 to 2004. The Internet is one factor in that trend.
Today, those in the electronic industry have access to computers and the Internet which is brimmed with facts, pictures, films and reports in an endless stream. I wouldn't be surprised if every computer database contains information related to RoHS in a mass volume.
Despite great advances in computer and electronics communications, humans still have the basic need for face-to-face communication. The Internet cannot satisfy this requirement.
Exhibitions and conferences allow for face-to-face communication and now Europe is preparing for the largest European electronic show in Munich. More than 75,000 visitors will have the possibility to see the new trends in the electronics industry, hear experts predict the future, look for new contacts, talk with old friends and get a taste of the Bavarian atmosphere.
There will be something for everyone at the show in Munich. Make a point to visit the IPC booth and take a look at the standards IPC will be offering.
See you in Munich!
Lars Wallin, IPC European Representative
