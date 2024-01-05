Amber Group buys 60% stake in Ascent Circuits

Amber currently operates across three business verticals: EMS, consumer durables and railway subsystems/mobility. Its EMS unit targets telecom, automotive, smart energy meters, appliances, hearables and wearables. Meanwhile, Ascent makes PCBs (single-sided, double-sided, multi-layered and RF PCB) for applications in multiple verticals all over the world.

With this purchase, Amber believes it can further localise its manufacturing and achieve "backward integration into passive components of PCB assemblies". It purchased 60% of its target via its wholly-owned subsidiary ILJIN Electronics.