TDK Ventures invests in chiplet specialist Silicon Box

The investment represents a major vote of confidence in chiplet tech, which is helping the semiconductor industry to tackle energy efficiency and performance in an era of voraciously hungry generative AI applications.

Conventional packaging approaches struggle to cope thanks to the energy cost associated with moving data between chips. Silicon Box's package design and fabrication method provides an alternative. Instead of relying on a single monolithic chip, it leverages multiple smaller chips interconnected in a single system-on-chip package.

The firm claims its large-format production process can support up to 8x more devices per unit, with 90+% yield. This compares to industry alternatives, which top out around 60%.

TDK Ventures' President Nicolas Sauvage said: "TDK Ventures is excited to partner with the world-class team at Silicon Box. Their standout chiplet design is making waves in the industry, and they already have a proven concept in a 750,000 square foot facility to support production. We are committed to supporting their success for a positive impact on the world."