Pickering hires new UK, Ireland Sales Boss

Pickering Interfaces today announced the hiring of Nick Hickford as their sales manager for the UK and Ireland. The recruitment is part of Pickering's on-going plans to improve customer contact and raise market awareness of their industry-leading products.

"Nick's extensive industry experience will be invaluable as we introduce new products and address new markets. His knowledge of the UK & Ireland test & measurement market will improve our ability to pro-actively address the needs of our customers." said Keith Moore, Managing Director of Pickering Interfaces.



Nick has over 25 years experience in the electronics test industry, and his career includes managing sales to the UK and Ireland, global EMS providers and Northern European third-party distribution channels for both GenRad and Teradyne.