IMI, Saturn EE in acquisition deal

According to Circuitsassembly.com IMI (Integrated MIcroelectronics Inc.) based on the Philippines, announced the acquisition of the EMS and ODM assets of Saturn Electronics & Engineering Inc. and its subsidiary Saturn Electronics Philippines, Inc.

Saturn Electronics and Engineering will from now on focus on its core businesses. Such as the automotive and electronics. "By leveraging the strengths and complementary capabilities of Saturn Tustin, IMI will pursue global outsourcing opportunities more aggressively," said IMI's CEO Arthur R. Tan. Tan further described the deal as a step forward to "our goal of expanding our reach in our global target markets, especially in the North American market".