Semiconductor capacity to exceed 30m wafers a month in 2024

The trade body's latest quarterly World Fab Forecast report estimates that the industry will deliver 30 million wafers per month (wpm) for the first time in 2024. This compares with 29.6 wpm in 2023. SEMI attributes the robust figures to leading-edge logic and foundry innovation, applications including generative AI and high-performance computing (HPC), and the recovery in end-demand for chips.

The World Fab Forecast report also outlined that the global semiconductor industry opened 29 volume fabs in 2022, 11 in 2023 and 42 in 2024 spanning wafer sizes ranging from 300mm to 100mm.

Regionally, Chinese chip manufacturers are forecast to start operations of 18 projects in 2024, with 12% YoY capacity growth to 7.6 million wpm in 2023 and 13% YoY capacity growth to 8.6 million wpm in 2024.

Taiwan will remain second, increasing capacity 5.6% to 5.4 million wpm in 2023 and posting 4.2% growth to 5.7 million wpm in 2024. It will begin operations of five fabs in 2024. Korea ranks third in chip capacity at 4.9 million wpm in 2023 and 5.1 million wpm in 2024, while the Americas will increase chip capacity by 6% YoY to 3.1 million wpm with six new fabs in 2024.

Turning to memory, SEMI expects the DRAM segment to increase capacity 2% to 3.8 million wpm in 2023 and 5% to 4 million wpm in 2024. It says installed capacity for 3D NAND will rise 2% to 3.7 million wpm next year.