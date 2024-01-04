Aspocomp starts change negotiations in Finland

The company states in a press release that it is starting the negotiations for production-related and financial reasons. Aspocomp's entire personnel in Finland, approximately 150 people, are covered by the negotiations and according to a preliminary estimate, the negotiations could result in temporary layoffs and – in addition – the termination of a maximum of five positions.

Aspocomp states further that the aim of the negotiations is to improve the company's profitability and competitiveness and to secure future operational capacity in a weakened market situation. The company is looking to adapt its cost structure and number of personnel to reflect the current market and demand situation.

The negotiations will start on January 11, 2024, and last six weeks.