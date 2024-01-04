Jabil turns to Arch for data and analytics solution

Jabil selected Arch Systems for its expertise in manufacturing data, offering a seamless solution that adds key functionality and enhances critical points within Jabil's internal system. The collaboration spans four continents, twelve countries, and several hundred production lines front-to-back, from SMT through backend assembly and test.

“We selected Arch for their rapid speed and non-disruptive deployment approach. During our pilot, Arch deployed their solution across hundreds of machines within weeks, achieving this with zero downtime. Unlike others, they don’t just collect data; they normalize it, granting our customers with instant access to essential product level data and insights. We look forward to collaborating with Arch further on our long-term goals for digital factory,” says Michal Wierzchowski, Vice President overseeing Digital Factory at Jabil, in a press release.

Speed, expertise, no-downtime deployments, and cost efficiency were key factors in Jabil’s decision. Arch’s pre-existing library of process insights and GLO, global and local operational intelligence tools, were also critical.