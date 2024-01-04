Jabil turns to Arch for data and analytics solution
Provider of machine data and analytics for manufacturing Arch Systems has entered into a three-year strategic collaboration with EMS provider Jabil Inc.
Jabil selected Arch Systems for its expertise in manufacturing data, offering a seamless solution that adds key functionality and enhances critical points within Jabil's internal system. The collaboration spans four continents, twelve countries, and several hundred production lines front-to-back, from SMT through backend assembly and test.
“We selected Arch for their rapid speed and non-disruptive deployment approach. During our pilot, Arch deployed their solution across hundreds of machines within weeks, achieving this with zero downtime. Unlike others, they don’t just collect data; they normalize it, granting our customers with instant access to essential product level data and insights. We look forward to collaborating with Arch further on our long-term goals for digital factory,” says Michal Wierzchowski, Vice President overseeing Digital Factory at Jabil, in a press release.
Speed, expertise, no-downtime deployments, and cost efficiency were key factors in Jabil’s decision. Arch’s pre-existing library of process insights and GLO, global and local operational intelligence tools, were also critical.
“It starts with rapid, global data collection, whether standard sources, proprietary or legacy machines, and unlocking pre-built data applications and insights,” says Arch CEO Andrew Scheuermann and continues, “The real goal is actionable intelligence. Manufacturers are seeking a greater understanding of what’s happening in the factory, alerts, and playbooks to respond, and a system that learns and improves. Jabil is a leading pioneer in such efforts. We are honored to join forces with Jabil, a global smart manufacturing powerhouse.”