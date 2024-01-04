Volvo invests in 1,300 ABB robots

“The automotive industry’s historic transformation, driven by increasing consumer demand for electric vehicles and a desire to operate more sustainably, is creating new opportunities as well as challenges for global manufacturers,” said Marc Segura, ABB Robotics President, in a press release. “Through our new, energy efficient large robot family and OmniCore controllers we will help to deliver energy savings of up to 20% at sites around the world.”

This agreement includes functional packages covering various production tasks, from spot-welding, riveting, and dispensing to flow drilling and ultrasonic weld inspection. Each package is a ready-to-use combination of hardware, software and services and will be implemented at Volvo Cars’ facilities in Torslanda, Sweden and Daqing, China.

Alongside the hardware and functional packages, ABB’s latest range of OmniCore robot controllers will help to deliver energy savings of up to 20% at sites due to their highly efficient power electronics and use of regenerative braking within the robot.

This latest project will see the two companies continue to work together over the next few years, with the first deployments anticipated in early 2024.