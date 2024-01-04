Syntronic receives ISO 27001:2022 certification

ISO 27001 is a standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

“As a global organization that operates at the forefront of new technology, it is important for us to protect our customers’ and employees’ information in the best possible way”, says Björn Jansson, Founder and CEO of Syntronic Group in a press release. “While we already had a strong information security foundation in place, our conformity with all controls in Appendix A of ISO 27001:2022 reinforces our commitment even further.”

The ISO 27001 standard advocates a comprehensive approach to information security, covering both individuals and policies as well as the actual technology. Consequently, an information security management system aligned with this standard serves as reliable tool for risk management, cyber-resilience, and general data protection.

Achieving compliance with ISO27001 shows that an organisation has implemented a strong system to effectively manage risks associated with the data that it owns or handles.