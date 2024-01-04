West Virginia and LG Electronics looks to create 275 jobs

The businesses, developed by LG NOVA – LG Electronics' North America Innovation Center – are expected to bring 275 jobs to West Virginia and spur the growth of new technologies, investments and economic development for companies and people in the area.

Alongside LG's jobs creation, NOVA West Virginia Investment Fund, an impact fund, plans to channel USD 700 million in project investments in West Virginia over the next five years to grow these businesses, a press release reads.

"This is a tremendous day for our Great State," West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says. "This partnership with LG Electronics is a game-changer, and it's going to create hundreds of good-paying jobs, spur investment in new technologies, and help us build an innovation corridor across the Appalachian region."

This strategic initiative is part of an effort that extends beyond West Virginia to promote resilient economic investments in communities across the Appalachian Region with businesses, public-sector innovators and universities.