Nokia to close Texas plant - lay off 300 workers

According to NBC, Nokia is about to close its last American manufacturing site.

Nokia's Fort Worth Texas plant is the company's last manufacturing site in the US. The company has now decided to close the unprofitable manufacturing site and lay off some 300 workers with start on December 10th. The rest of the plant's 450 workers, about 150 employees, are beeing transferred to the company's office in Irving, Dallas.



The site in Fort Worth has lately only served as a repairing unit and occasionally served with quick-fill orders. The repairing will now be transferred to a Jabil plant in Mexico and the quick-fill orders will be sent out to a yet unnamed supplier.



From now on Nokia will manufacture all its phones for North America at the company's plant in Reynoso, Mexico.