Flex completes spin-off of remaining interest in Nextracker

Under the terms of the transaction, Flex shareholders received approximately 0.17 shares of Nextracker Class A common stock for every Flex ordinary share held as of the record date of December 29, 2023, with 74,432,619 shares of Nextracker Class A common stock issued to Flex shareholders in the aggregate. Flex shareholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares.

As a result of the completion of the spin-off, Flex no longer directly or indirectly holds any shares of Nextracker common stock or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of Nextracker common stock.