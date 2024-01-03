Ad
Flex completes spin-off of remaining interest in Nextracker

Flex has completed the spin-off of all of its remaining interest in Nextracker Inc. to Flex shareholders on a pro-rata basis.

Under the terms of the transaction, Flex shareholders received approximately 0.17 shares of Nextracker Class A common stock for every Flex ordinary share held as of the record date of December 29, 2023, with 74,432,619 shares of Nextracker Class A common stock issued to Flex shareholders in the aggregate. Flex shareholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares.

As a result of the completion of the spin-off, Flex no longer directly or indirectly holds any shares of Nextracker common stock or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of Nextracker common stock. 

