BTAC Solutions invests in new selective soldering machine

Based in the UK, Pillarhouse International is an expert on selective soldering equipment for all types of production, ranging from handload equipment for low to mid-volume manufacturers, to in-line systems for high-volume manufacturing.

“We have been working with the Pillarhouse Jade handload system for over 15 years,” says Willem Jonkman, CEO of BTAC Solutions, in a press release. “Some years ago we decided to upscale to in-line selective soldering and meet the increasing production demand. We had looked at other so called mainstream machines, but soon found out that the complexity, buy price and cost of ownership was disproportional.”

Following a thorough research and consultation, they decided to integrate the Orissa Synchrodex in-line selective soldering machine into their production, which includes four modules with separate fluxer, pre-heat and two solder pots.

“The same day the machine arrived, we installed it and had it up and running with an almost immediate impact.” Mr. Jonkman continues. “The selective soldering machine, equipped with advanced robotic capabilities and precise temperature control, allowed for pinpoint accuracy in soldering connections. We were already accustomed to this, thanks to other systems we had from Pillarhouse, but it also introduced operational efficiencies.”

The automated processes reduced the need for manual labour, allowing workers to focus on more intricate aspects of the assembly process. This not only elevated the skill utilisation of the workforce but also increased overall production capacity, saving both time and resources.