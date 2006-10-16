The world's LED manufacturers to<br>converge at "Light Emitting Diodes 2006"

This seventh annual three-day conference will bring together leading executives, sales and marketing directors, product development managers, and engineers from lighting, automotive, display, and high-brightness light emitting diode (HB LED) communities.

Manufacturers, component and equipment suppliers, lighting designers, and end users will discuss recent market developments and technology advancements critical for the adoption of LEDs in solid-state lighting, displays, illumination, health, and automotive applications.



The HB LED industry continues to thrive, and while growth rates are not as high as they have been the last five years (in the range of 26-50%), the market grew to $4 billion in 2005 and is anticipated to grow to $8 billion in next five years. However, the projected 10% growth to $4.4 billion for 2006 may be a conservative estimate as a number of display manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics and CMO have announced plans to launch 32-inch LCD TVs with LED backlights later this year. Also, mobile phone sales, initially a slowing market, are recovering, with 932 million units expected to ship this year and 26% year over year growth expected to continue. And while basic handsets have experienced a price decline, revenues will remain steady as demand increases for upgraded to advanced multimedia handsets. Other strong growth markets include signs, cell phone camera flashes and automotive applications, which will continue to experience significant growth in 2006. Furthermore, the long anticipated adoption of LEDs in the illumination market is nearing as high-power packages improve and are being shipped by an increasing number of manufacturers. Challenges still exist, including light extraction, luminosity, white light generation, as well as non-technical obstacles such as the debilitating affect of ip disputes and the lack of standards. These challenges must be addressed before the widespread adoption of LEDs in the promising general illumination market.



Light Emitting Diodes 2006 will feature more than 25 expert speakers, 1 panel discussion, and an exhibit hall with more than 50 8x10 foot booths - more than any other conference addressing HB LEDs. The summit brings together key users, component suppliers, and manufacturers of high-brightness LEDs, and includes more than 10 presentations on end-use applications.