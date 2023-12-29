Nvidia unveils sanctions-avoiding games GPU

A product page on Nvidia's website for Chinese consumers shows details for the new Nvidia RTX 4090D. The China-specific product is said to have 11% fewer "CUDA" (Compute Unified Device Architecture) cores than versions of the chip that Nvidia sells in other regions. According to Reuters, the RTX 4090D will be launched in January,

RTX is Nvidia's line of advanced gaming GPUs, or graphics processing units. The new RTX 4090D comes with 14,592 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory, a 384-bit wide memory bus, and a 425W power consumption rating. Pricing is the same as Nvidia's 'standard' RTX 4090.

Nvidia had been forced by US restrictions to stop selling its existing GPUs to the Chinese market. But the sanctions left it able to create new products that don't exceed specific performance metrics.