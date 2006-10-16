Esterel to showcase SCADE Display at ESS

Esterel Technologies has released its new SCADE Display 5.1 product. The new SCADE Display will be showcased at Embedded Sytems Show.

SCADE Display is an embedded graphics design tool suite for the development of display systems in the aerospace industry. It is used to prototype and develop Cockpit Display Systems (CDS), Head Up Displays (HUD), Flight Management Displays (FMD), and many other display systems.



SCADE Display was created by Thales Avionics and Diehl Aerospace under the name IMAGE to create a new generation display framework. With this key competitive advantage, Thales and Diehl bid for and won several projects including the Airbus A380.



SCADE Display 5.1 integrates 30 years of industry knowledge in developing advanced displays, embedded graphics technology, human factors checking, DO-178B level A qualifiable code generation and unprecedented ergonomics.



SCADE Suite, Esterel Technologies' model-based development environment dedicated to safety-critical embedded software, and SCADE Display have been integrated to facilitate the development of safety-critical embedded display applications.



“Together, SCADE Display 5.1 and SCADE Suite 5.1 represent the only fully integrated design environment dedicated to avionics , spanning graphics, logic and algorithm design qualifiable at level A according to the DO-178B standard", said Ian Hodgson, Sales Manager Northern Europe of Esterel Technologies. “This integration perfectly suits the SCADE Certified Software Factory approach".



The integration enables efficient Rapid Prototyping. Co-simulation of SCADE Suite models with SCADE Display graphical specifications enables designers to validate their complete display application (logic and graphics) early in the development cycle.