ASE invests $23m in IC packaging and testing services space

In a stock exchange filing, the company confirmed its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Semiconductor Engineering had secured a deal to take over 15,600 square metres of the factory. The plant currently provides services such as packaging, wafer bumping and probing, materials, and final testing. Speculation suggests the new space will be used to manufacture chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

According to reporting, ASE has teamed up with pure wafer foundry operators to develop Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) solutions for AI chip use along with sophisticated interposer technologies. There is rising demand for chipsets and ASE is involved in the 2.5D and 3D IC packaging and testing technologies that enable their production.

ASE is active across various advanced packaging technologies. They include Fan-Out Chip on Substrate with Bridge (FOCoS-Bridge) packaging technology, which integrates multiple Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM).