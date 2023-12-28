Synopsys considers merger with ANSYS

Reports in Bloomberg and the WSJ say the US design automation software specialist Synopsys is currently in talks to acquire the its compatriot engineering software vendor, ANSYS. The reporting speculates that the proposed acquisition "holds promises of mutual growth and amplified capabilities that could revolutionize the industries in which they operate."

California-based Synopsys offers a suite of products used in the logic synthesis and functional verification phases of chip design, including a broad array of reusable design building blocks. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania-headquartered ANSYS markets engineering simulation software and services. Any collaboration between the two could therefore improve the efficiency of chip testing and validation.

Shares in both firms rose following the news, though both companies declined to comment.

If the acquisition goes ahead, it will mark a busy trading period for Sysnopsys. Earlier this month, Evertiq reported that Synopsys had acquired the RISC-V specialist Imperas.

