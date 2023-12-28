Foxconn pledges $55m to Bengaluru-based subsidiary

According to a regulatory filing, the company has acquired more than 460 million shares in its Bengaluru-based unit, Foxconn Precision Engineering, via its Singapore subsidiary. The total investment comes to USD 55 million.

In July, Foxconn incorporated Foxconn Precision Engineering in order to set up a new plant in Devanahalli. The company will start production at this facility by April next year, with a target of producing 100,000 iPhones by December 2025 and 10 million units by December 2028.

The news represents a fresh twist in the on-going story of Foxconn and its commitment to India. In the summer, Foxconn pulled out of USD 19.5 billion JV with India's metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta to set up factories in Gujarat. But it also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to set up a mobile manufacturing unit.

Foxconn wants to diversify its supply chain beyond China. It has deepened its commitment to India as a viable alternative for mass production of iPhones, alongside fellow manufacturers Pegatron and Tata Electronics.

