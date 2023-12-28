Korean government commits $77m to electronics R&D
Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT has revealed a new investment plan targeting semiconductors, displays and secondary batteries.
Earlier this year, the Korean government designated 19 flagship chip laboratories to support designers, accelerate innovation in advanced packaging and battery tech, and forge links between companies and university departments.
According to reporting in the Korea Herald, it now says it will invest a further USD 77.6 million to sustain this policy. It will also strengthen joint research efforts with the US and European Union in 2024 through co-funding with the US' National Science Foundation and the European Commission. This will take the form of personnel exchanges and support for materials, parts and equipment firms.
“It is very important to secure original technologies in the three major technologies of semiconductors, displays and secondary batteries as the future growth engines of our economy,” said Science Minister Lee Jong-ho. “The government will continuously and systematically expand support to secure next-generation core technologies and foster professional talent in the major technology sectors that are needed by the private sector but hard to invest in."