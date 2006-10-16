Electronics Production | October 16, 2006
Modest growth for the EMS<br>market through 2010
At the European Supply Chain Convention Bruce Rayner of Technology Forecasters Inc. presented a paper entitled EMS/ODM Market Forecast - trends and drivers for growth.
Bruce presented some more facts and figures for us. Of the World GDP of $39 trillion, 6% is electronics, or $2.5 trillion. The industry, between 1995-2000, was possessed of some pretty irrational exuberance, the maxim "you build it - they'll come" prevailed, but in 2000 there was just too much of it, and there was one heck of a downturn. Globalisation was taking off, China was emerging, but there was housing wealth, consumer spending, low inflation, easy credit, which has seen steady growth, although between 2005 - 2010, we will see interest rates rise and jobs soften, but consumer
spending will be sustained.
Bruce Rayner Emerging economies have actually emerged, and from 2007 onwards we will see China growing, but others staying much as they are on GDP. Watch India. How does this all impact
on electronics? Well, there will be more incremental growth in sales of PCs in China, but the big new markets have relatively poor buyers, so we get pressure on price, and unit growth together. The TAM (Total Available Market) over the next 5 years is $1,451 billion, of which $222 billion will be EMS, and $157 billion ODM. Whilst EMS & ODM growth through to 2011 will be about 10% CAGR, ODMs will outperform EMS companies, in all respects - revenue growth, net profit, return on assets, return on invested capital. ODM revenue growth will be 21.7%, ROIC 9.6%. In contract manufacturing, EMS growth is slowing, ODM is outperforming EMS but financial performance is converging, and EMS profitability could weaken as ODMs strengthen. Bruce said that there will be major TAM in communications, 8.5%, followed by medical then aerospace, defence, down to automotive at 5%. EMS growth will be 12% globally, 8-9% if you leave Foxconn, and ODM growth will be in the computer segment, with the biggest growth in China, of course.
Russia and Brazil as possibilities? Russia is (as yet) rarely mentioned when talking growth
opportunities, but Brazil is an interesting market, and a significant manufacturing segment of
its own due to import tariffs, but much what is made in Mexico goes to Brazil.
spending will be sustained.
Bruce Rayner Emerging economies have actually emerged, and from 2007 onwards we will see China growing, but others staying much as they are on GDP. Watch India. How does this all impact
on electronics? Well, there will be more incremental growth in sales of PCs in China, but the big new markets have relatively poor buyers, so we get pressure on price, and unit growth together. The TAM (Total Available Market) over the next 5 years is $1,451 billion, of which $222 billion will be EMS, and $157 billion ODM. Whilst EMS & ODM growth through to 2011 will be about 10% CAGR, ODMs will outperform EMS companies, in all respects - revenue growth, net profit, return on assets, return on invested capital. ODM revenue growth will be 21.7%, ROIC 9.6%. In contract manufacturing, EMS growth is slowing, ODM is outperforming EMS but financial performance is converging, and EMS profitability could weaken as ODMs strengthen. Bruce said that there will be major TAM in communications, 8.5%, followed by medical then aerospace, defence, down to automotive at 5%. EMS growth will be 12% globally, 8-9% if you leave Foxconn, and ODM growth will be in the computer segment, with the biggest growth in China, of course.
Russia and Brazil as possibilities? Russia is (as yet) rarely mentioned when talking growth
opportunities, but Brazil is an interesting market, and a significant manufacturing segment of
its own due to import tariffs, but much what is made in Mexico goes to Brazil.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments