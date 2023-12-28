Oh really? Nvidia responds to AMD's AI chip claims

AMD unveiled its Instinct MI300X chip at its “Advancing AI” launch showcase in San Jose. It said the series would challenge Nvidia’s market-leading position in AI, and set a USD 1 billion sales target by mid-2024.

Well, Nvidia's had some time to think about it. And it has flatly rejected the claims. Specifically, it said AMD didn't test the H100 with Nvidia's proprietary-software stack running on it. Instead, it tested both H100 and MI300X using open-source software as a comparison.

Nvidia claims that, when benchmarked 'properly', its H100 product is actually 2x faster than the MI300X. And it added that the gap will be even greater when Nvidia launches the the higher-performance DGX GH200 system later in 2024.

One can see why AMD would come out with such a bold statement. The AI chip market is ripe for huge growth, but Nvidia is the market leader by a huge distance. Industry data says Nvidia generated USD 14.5 billion in data centre and AI revenue for Q3 2024, compared with USD 3.8 billion for Intel and USD 1.6 billion for AMD.

