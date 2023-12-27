Apple is assessing multiple non-Chinese manufacturers

Reporting in India's Economic Times says Apple is negotiating with India’s Aequs Group and Dixon Technologies, as well as Taiwanese camera and lens maker Rayprus Technologies.

The news reflects the desire of Apple to re-assess aspects of its supply line. Aequs is a maker of low-engineering products such as iPhone cases, while Foxconn subsidiary Rayprus is a specialist in multi-camera modules. Dixon makes a wide range of consumer electronics products.

If Apple does switch suppliers it will be a big win for India's ambitious electronics manufacturing base. At present, Tata Electronics is the only major Indian supplier to the US company. It bought Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing last month to become the first Indian manufacturer of iPhones. It's recently been reported that Tata is looking to almost double its iPhone casing output in the years to come.