ASML ships next-gen EUV machines to Intel

Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) is a critical technique used by foundries in the manufacture of cutting-edge chips – and ASML is the only company that makes EUV machines. Traditionally, they have been huge room-filling pieces of equipment.

EUV machines help to etch the circuitry patterns etched on silicon wafers, so the tech holds the key to reducing the size of transistors and increasing the quantity that can fit inside a chip. The higher a chip's transistor count, the more powerful and energy-efficient it is.

With theses new High-NA machines, features can be made 1.7x smaller with a 2.9x increase in density. Intel is believed have paid up to USD 400 million for a single machine, which requires 13 truck-sized containers and 250 crates just to transport it. Once assembled, the machine is 3 stories tall.

Intel placed an order for the machine back in 2018. It will use it to assist in the deployment of its commercial grade Twinscan EXE:5200 tool for high-volume manufacturing (HVM) sometime in 2025.