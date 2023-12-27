IDC: semiconductor sales will grow 20% in 2024

According to IDC’s latest research, demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) is exploding. And this, combined with a more buoyant market for smartphones, PCs, infrastructure, and automotive will trigger an annual growth rate of 20% in semiconductors next year.

This prediction is one of IDC eight forecasts for the market in 2024. The others are:

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and infotainment will drive a strong automotive semiconductor market

Semiconductor AI applications will spread from data centres to personal devices

Asia's IC design market will grow by 14% in 2024

The global semiconductor foundry industry will grow in double-digits

Chinese preferential pricing will put pressure on "non-Chinese" foundries

The CAGR of 2.5/3D packaging market is expected to be 22% from 2023 to 2028

The capacity of CoWoS will increase by 130% by the second half of 2024, and more vendors will actively enter the supply chain.