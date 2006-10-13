Reijo Itkonen,<br>Enics CEO

Enics is number eight in the global EMS Industrial niche. Target is among the top five.

evertiq spooked to Mr. Reijo Itkonen during an event in Switzerland last week. Read the full article.

A couple of hundred people were invited to a unique event in Baden Switzerland last week with the title "Enics Fair - Partnering the Future". evertiq was there and had a quick chat with Enics' President & CEO Mr. Reijo Itkonen to get a deeper understanding of this extraordinary and fast growing EMS-provider.



Why Enics Fair?

Enics partners, from customers to the suppliers, were participating the event involving all the Enics Business Units and Functions under one roof. This innovative approach benefits Enics' existing customers and suppliers as well as its selected partners, taking them to the next step of seamless partnership. "We build long time relationships with our customers to grow together and believe in that partnerships are very important. Today we are here to tell our customers and suppliers of how we do this and what the benefits are", Mr. Itkonen told evertiq.



Future Growth?

Enics has a heavy focus on Industrial and Medical Electronics, mainly in the business-to-business field, and the company has been seen a steady growth since the start two and a half years ago. "We are following our plan, and I am happy about the current situation. There is no need to change our strategy", Mr Itkonen said.



According to Mr. Itkonen, the potential for the world wide industrial electronics is about 30 billion Euros and additional 15 - 16 billion Euros from other Enics addressable markets (Medical and Instrumentation). Only 20 per cent of this is currently being outsourced. "Today we are number eight in the world within the EMS-Industrial niche, and our target is to be among the top five", Mr. Itkonen said.



According to Mr. Itkonen the biggest growth comes from the emerging markets like China, India as well as the Americas. "We aim to serve all global customers that need help with their non-core operations and we are operating globally. We are also ready to do acquisitions from OEM's to solve their problems and also to participate into industry consolidations", Mr. Itkonen said. He would not reveal any future plans. "We are always planning something but the organic growth comes first". He did admit that they are planning something in the Eastern Europe at the moment.



Is Medical Electronics the next big thing?

The market for Medical Equipment is big and grows very fast at the moment, with increasing volumes and a booming industry. But only a small proportion is currently being outsourced. The reason for this is that when you deal with Medical Equipment you are dealing with people's lives. The Medical OEM-companies are very cautious of what they outsource and which EMS-provider they select. Function and quality must be absolutely secured. Enics' see this market very challenging and believe they can be among the top EMS-providers in this niche.



Competition from low-cost regions?

"Competition is always there and there are some focused companies but not so many. The importance is that you have a balance between low- and high cost capacity. We are always focused on reducing the complexity of our customer through partnership. We do always plan together with the customer on how to solve their problem. And if they are ready to transfer to a low-cost region we are also ready", Mr. Itkonen said.



Going Public?

"We are looking at going public but not within two years time. Our biggest investor Ahlström Capital has a strong industrial background and they are looking everything in a longer perspective", Mr. Itkonen said.



"I have a very good feeling about our organization and feel that we are doing this together. If we continue to have the great spirit in the company as we have, anything could happen", Mr. Itkonen concluded.