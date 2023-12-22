STMicroelectronics to supply SiC chips to Li Auto
Chinese EV manufacturer Li Auto has signed a silicon carbide (SiC) power chip supply agreement with European chipmaker STMicroelectronics.
The deal will see ST supply SiC metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) to support Li Auto’s strategy of making high-voltage battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for global markets. High-voltage EVs offer more energy efficiency and more mileage than conventional EVs.
ST’s SiC devices increase performance and efficiency through higher switching frequencies, breakdown voltages, and thermal resistance. These are key characteristics of the higher operating voltages required for BEVs.
Li Auto is pushing hard into this space; its flagship family MPV BEV model launched in Q4 2023. But it plans to introduce more models soon, which explains why it has moved to secure supplies of SiC MOSFETs. ST currently has a more 50% share of the SiC MOSFET market.
“The SiC supply agreement with Li Auto marks a significant step building upon our existing long-term relationship in other automotive applications,” said Henry CAO, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, China Region, STMicroelectronics. “ST is committed to supporting Li Auto’s ambition to become a top premium electric vehicle brand in China, offering their customers superior vehicle performance and range with our innovative SiC technologies.”