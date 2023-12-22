STMicroelectronics to supply SiC chips to Li Auto

The deal will see ST supply SiC metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) to support Li Auto’s strategy of making high-voltage battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for global markets. High-voltage EVs offer more energy efficiency and more mileage than conventional EVs.

ST’s SiC devices increase performance and efficiency through higher switching frequencies, breakdown voltages, and thermal resistance. These are key characteristics of the higher operating voltages required for BEVs.

Li Auto is pushing hard into this space; its flagship family MPV BEV model launched in Q4 2023. But it plans to introduce more models soon, which explains why it has moved to secure supplies of SiC MOSFETs. ST currently has a more 50% share of the SiC MOSFET market.