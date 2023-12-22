ICAPE secures €47m financing package
Nine European banks have combined to put together a financial package for French printed circuit board specialist ICAPE Group.
The EUR 47 million deal consists of EUR 41 million of senior debt and a EUR 6 million recovery bond. There is also a EUR 40 million external growth credit facility.
ICAPE Group is a one-stop-shop provider of PCB products and services, and has a global network of 36 subsidiaries with a major presence in China, the base of the world’s PCB production. As of December 2022, it recorded a consolidated revenue of nearly EUR 220 million.
Arnaud Le Coguic, Chief Financial Officer of ICAPE Group, said: "I would like to thank all our banking partners for their confidence in our project. The successful implementation of this financing in an adverse economic environment underlines both the financial strength and the value proposition of our group. The additional resources granted will enable us to reinforce our dynamic of aggressive external growth in the short and medium term, in line with our strategy.”