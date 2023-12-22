ICAPE secures €47m financing package

The EUR 47 million deal consists of EUR 41 million of senior debt and a EUR 6 million recovery bond. There is also a EUR 40 million external growth credit facility.

ICAPE Group is a one-stop-shop provider of PCB products and services, and has a global network of 36 subsidiaries with a major presence in China, the base of the world’s PCB production. As of December 2022, it recorded a consolidated revenue of nearly EUR 220 million.