Mouser to become global distributor for Panasonic

According to the agreement, US-based Mouser will take Panasonic's product range to customers in automation markets such as automotive, semiconductor, packaging and bio-medical.

Mouser has the capacity to deliver for its new partner. It currently distributes more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands via 27 support locations worldwide. It ships to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries.

For its part, Panasonic Industrial Automation offers a range of products such as the EX-10 ultra-slim photoelectric sensors, which comprise a built-in amplifier in a 3.5 mm package and reduce power consumption by up to 35% when compared to conventional sensors. These products and others are now available at Mouser.