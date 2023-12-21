Synopsys acquires RISC-V specialist Imperas

The deal was not formally announced, but was uncovered by reporting in the EE Times. There is now a note on the Imperas’ web site confirming it has become part of Synopsys.

Imperas describes it mission as pioneering new solutions that solve the problem of designing a modern System-on-Chip (SoC) beyond the RTL and C code design levels, targeting Electronic System Level (ESL). However, EE Times says Imperas' expertise in developing new methodologies in RISC-V was the key driver of the Synopsys deal.

Kelli Wheeler, director of public relations at Synopsis, told the EE Times, “This transaction expands Synopsys’ verification and validation solutions for RISC-V to address customer requirements for early software development and functional verification of their RISC-V-based advanced SoCs and multi-die systems."