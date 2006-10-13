Avnet Memec names VP Northern Europe

Avnet Memect has appointed Neil Carey to the position of Regional Vice President, Northern Europe. Reporting to Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec, Carey is responsible for all sales and marketing activities of Avnet Memec in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

He is based at the Avnet Memec's UK office in Aylesbury. "Neil brings a significant and broad experience in electronics distribution to the Avnet Memec business," said Steve Haynes.



"Having worked both in distribution and the manufacturer's side of the European electronic component market, he has gathered excellent skills and experience at all levels of marketing, sales and people management across Europe. Neil is well positioned to further develop and grow Avnet Memec's business in North Europe."



A 20-year veteran of the electronics distribution industry, Carey joins Avnet Memec from QLogic Corporation, where he held the position of OEM Sales Manager EMEA. Previously he held the position of European Distribution Account Manager followed by the position of European Distribution Manager at Cypress Semiconductor. He spent his earlier career years with Arrow Jermyn and within the Memec Group of Companies. Neil Carey commented: "I am delighted and proud to be taking on this new challenge. Not quite 1 year since inception, Avnet Memec has already established its position in the European market place and is fast proving even at this earlier stage to be a highly specialised distributor for leading-edge semiconductors. I will continue to establish Avnet Memec as the number one demand creation specialist across Europe - I am more than pleased to be joining Avnet Memec at this time as it strives for this number one position."



Neil Carey resides in Kent with his wife and two children.