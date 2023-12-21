ShunSin confirms plans for $20m Vietnam facility

The firm revealed in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that it will invest USD 20 million in a new plant to complement its existing two facilities in Vietnam, and one each in Hanoi and Tinh Bac Giang.

ShunSin is based in Guangdong Province, China, and specialises in system-in-package (SiP) modules, thick film hybrid integrated circuits, optical transceivers, concentrated photovoltaic modules, MEMS modules and sensors. It is also developing co-packaged optics products, which are in strong demand from companies in the AI server supply chain.