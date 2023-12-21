GlobalLogic buys semiconductor engineering firm Mobiveil

Mobiveil offers semiconductor engineering services, silicon intellectual property and application platforms, and has operations in the US and in India. It is an expert in ASIC and FPGA design and verification, system-level engineering, embedded software and SoC services.

In a statement about the deal, GlobalLogic said it will benefit from Mobiveil’s embedded engineering Centres of Excellence in five locations across the US and India. It also expects Mobiveil to boost its capabilities in embedded software, hardware and ASIC technologies.

"This is an incredible opportunity to bring together two innovative firms with highly experienced talent serving many of the world’s top brands,” said Nitesh Banga, CEO, of GlobalLogic. “This strategic move underscores our commitment to meeting evolving client demands and cultivating a highly skilled talent pool. We’re excited to welcome Mobiveil into the GlobalLogic family and look forward to writing the next chapter in the industry together."

GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centres around the world, and has customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, media, semiconductor and technology industries.

The deal completes a busy month for GlobalLogic. Last week it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Katzion, an Australia-based engineering firm specializing in applications for the automotive industry.