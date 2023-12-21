APB prepares to buy 10.41% stake in Globetronics Technology

APB wants to buy 70 million shares in its target, which represents a 10.41% stake. The group says the proposed acquisition will make APB the second largest shareholder in Globetronics and give it better access to the semiconductor manufacturing market. APB is currently involved in the fabrication of process equipment for the oleo-chemical, oil and gas, energy and petrochemical industries.

Globetronics is a publicly listed manufacturing company with eight subsidiaries. Its product offerings include semiconductors, LED, encoders and sensors, quartz timing devices, IT solutions and more. Like APB, it also believes it can move into new areas thanks to this transaction.