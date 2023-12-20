Asahi Kasei to build $105m photosensitive resin plant

According to Nikkei, Asahi Kasei has committed USD 105 million to create a new domestic plant, which will double its production capacity for liquid photosensitive resin.

The material is widely used as a surface protective layer for semiconductor surfaces thanks to its excellent heat stability, and electrical and mechanical properties. Demand for the product is rising rapidly as chips become more advanced and performance-hungry. Japanese companies, including Asahi Kasei, Resonac, Sumitomo Bakelite and others, are estimated to account for around 90% of the global market for this resin

Asahi Kasei calls its product PIMEL, which it describes as a photosensitive PI material used for semiconductor applications such as buffer coatings, passivation layers for bumping, and dielectric layers for re-distribution bumping. It can be coated on wafers, panels and other substrates.