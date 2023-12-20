Trelleborg buys MNE Group to open up semiconductor market

Trelleborg is a leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. It operates across a range of verticals, but obviously believes it can improve its presence in semiconductors. For this reason it has lined up the purchase of MNE Group, which comprises two companies – Materials Nano Engineering and Materials Nano Solution.

MNE manufactures high-performance seals for the aftermarket and for OEMs of semiconductor production equipment. This is a highly specialised area since semiconductor chips demand extreme requirements for purity and plasma resistance. But there's a huge market for these seals from makers of IoT sensors, robotics, electric vehicles and more.