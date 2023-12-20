Quectel and Syrma SGS team up on module manufacturing

The partners say the collaboration will leverage Quectel's extensive experience in cellular and connectivity modules and Syrma SGS’s expertise in electronic system design. It will target companies in industries including telecommunications, automotive, smart metering, sound boxes, and more.

The scheme will also benefit from support from the government's Make in India initiative. Make in India launched in 2014 to incentivise dedicated investments with state support and access to foreign capital.

“By combining Quectel's cutting-edge technology and Syrma SGS's expertise in electronics manufacturing, we aim to deliver unparalleled innovation to the market,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “This synergy reflects our shared commitment to providing top-notch, reliable solutions, and we are excited about the transformative impact this collaboration will have on the industry, enabling us to effectively meet the evolving demands of the Indian and global market.”

Quectel is an IoT solutions provider that supplies cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services. Meanwhile Syrma SGS offers turnkey electronics manufacturing services and makes custom RFID and magnetics products.