NHanced Semiconductors unveils $152m US expansion plan

NHanced worked with the Bloomington Economic Development Corp (BEDC) on tax breaks for the project, which could bring 1,000 jobs to the locality. BEDC said the deal was one of the largest in its history, and could help the region secure some of the USD 50 billion the US government is making available via the Chips & Science Act.

Hanced Semiconductors has deep experience in advanced packaging includes 3D-ICs, silicon interposers, 2.5D, chiplets, additive silicon manufacturing, photonics, microfluidics, and other innovative solutions. Its fab is currently being expanded to house an additional dedicated high-volume production line for advanced packaging.