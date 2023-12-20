Ukraine reveals plan to compete in the semiconductor space

The plan, dubbed Win 2030, was presented by Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and his deputy, Valeria Ionan, in Kyiv late last week.

Fedorov stressed that innovation will play a key role in winning the war with Russia, and he referenced more than 20 laws which have been simplified to make business easier for local tech companies.

He added that the aim is for Ukraine to be in the top 15 countries for the development of microelectronics and unmanned vehicles. To achieve this, Win 2030 will support "fabless" enterprises which do not manufacture their own semiconductors. It has set a target for Ukraine to make 50,000 chips a year and to generate up to USD 10 billion.

Fedorov admitted it would be difficult to offer monetary subsidies to local projects, but suggested there would be non-financial support. He gave a potential 2025 start date for construction and said it would take three years to reach manufacturing capacity.